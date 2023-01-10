Links Mentioned On Jan. 10, 2023


Tuesday, January 10th 2023

By: News On 6


Links Mentioned On Jan. 10, 2023

Green Country Elections

Several elections are happening in Green Country on Tuesday, including some city leader appointments in Poteau and PSO franchise agreements in Grove and Oologah.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click Here to view a complete list of races and voting information is on the state election board's website.
