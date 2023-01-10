Crews Making Progress On New Pump Track At McCullough Park


Tuesday, January 10th 2023, 5:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The new pump track that is being installed at McCullough Park is one step closer to being bike ready.

The BMX course now has painted lines and the turf has been installed.

Related Story: Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion

There is currently no word on its official opening sate, but Tulsa Parks says it's one of the largest tracks in the country and expects it will draw in big crowds who want to test it out.

Related Story: McCullough Park To Receive Improvements, Renovations Starting In December
