Pet Of The Week: Maxine

By: News On 6

This week's pet of the week is Maxine, a 2-year-old terrier mix.

Maxine was rescued as an unclaimed stray and is energetic. She would do best with some training and in a home where she'll get plenty of exercise and playtime.

If you'd like to adopt Maxine, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at (918)-622-5962 or visit the ARF house at LaFortune park Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



