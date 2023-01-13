Chili Bowl Contestants Driving Cars For Childhood Brain Cancer Awareness

-

A racing team is trying to bring awareness to childhood brain cancer and research while competing at the Chili Bowl this week.

Mark Burch has three cars competing at the fairgrounds, each with a reference to the “Team Jack Foundation.”

The cause is designed to spread the word and raise funding for research when it comes to pediatric brain cancer.

Burch said he found out about the foundation 10 years ago and has wanted to be involved with spreading awareness ever since. All three of his cars have a reference to the “Team Jack Foundation.”

“We felt like we had an opportunity to raise awareness by getting it on our racing team, getting it on our crew shirts and working with drivers,” said Burch, whose group is based out of Nebraska.

Taylor Kuehl is one of the drivers of a car sporting the cause.

“My goal is just to get every lap, obviously have fun, be safe and to represent Team Jack as best we can,” said Kuehl.

Kuehl will be racing on Friday evening, Jan. 13. All three of the Burch Motorsports cars will be competing on Saturday.