Colorado Family Makes Annual Trip To Chili Bowl In Tulsa

Father And Son From Colorado Make Annual Trip To Chili Bowl In Tulsa

A Colorado family is in Tulsa for the Chili Bowl Nationals for the 10th year in a row.

People in Green Country make it possible by purchasing tickets, food and hotel rooms.

For 10 years now, Brett Marine makes the 10 hour trip to the Chili Bowl to make sure his son has a special seat to watch the races.

Landon Marine loves race cars. His dad said he's got the need for speed.

"He's really special, he has cerebral palsy. He's always loved racing. We've always gone to our local race track and stuff. And he likes hearing and feeling the actions of the cars running around," Brett said.

Brett said when Landon was eight years old, he got the ultimate invitation -- to come to the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa.

"10 years ago, Landon got invited, we came out, we never had been here before. The hospitality from the event director, the show of Tulsa, everybody has been amazing. Ever since that day 10 years ago, we've never missed a race," said Brett.

He said Landon looks forward to the Chili Bowl week every year. But it's not only for the fun of watching fast racing.

It's also the one time a year when he gets to see his special racing family.

"Landon's face when we get here. He knows when we pull up. All of the fans and all of the racers and everybody that come by and visit and hang out with him and say hi," said Brett.

The trip happens because of people in Green Country.

"I can't explain how amazing the support is from where we stay in our hotel and all the restaurants we go to, and everybody from the expo center all the way into the director to the Chili Bowl," Brett said.

Everyone at the Chili Bowl loves to see Landon's big smile that goes from ear to ear when he's front row watching the races.

And if you're ever at the Chili Bowl -- you'll see it for yourself. Because Landon's Chili Bowl trip is now tradition.

"Always, yes. We'll always come back," said Brett.