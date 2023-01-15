Welltown Brewing Pauses Alcohol Sales After License Expires

By: News On 6

A Tulsa brewery says they're temporarily pausing alcohol sales because their liquor license wasn't renewed on time.

Welltown Brewery posted the announcement on social media, saying there was a clerical error with a third-party company they use to handle their licenses.

They say they're working with them to resolve it as quickly as possible and will still have their full food and non-alcoholic menus available in their taproom.

Welltown also says their team members are reaching out to those who booked reservations for their rooftop igloos.