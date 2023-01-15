Collinsville Family Gets New Car With Help From Local Church

Green Country Family Gets New Car With Help From Local Church

-

A Collinsville family has a new car after the one they had got totaled after a hit-and-run on Highway 169.

The family might be familiar.

We shared the Wagner's story several weeks ago when their family car was totaled, and they never found the driver who hit them.

Related Story: Green Country Family Hopeful Hit-And-Run Driver Comes Forward

The crash left the family without a car and justice.

“You get into a hit and run and then they don’t get in trouble for it, you kind of feel, does anybody care?" said Christy Wagner.

Pastor Ray and Kim Mills did care and they wanted to do something about it.

“Something just spoke to my spirit. I looked at my wife and I’m like, we need to help these people. Because this is something our church does every year," said Pastor Ray Mills.

The members at Praise and Worship Church collect money to help local families when they need it most.

“We got this phone call from News On 6 saying that this church wanted to help us out and we were so in awe," said Wagner.

They were able to give the Wagner family enough money to make a down payment on a new car.

“That’s what we're supposed to do. We’re supposed to be loving and kind and show love to each other," said Pastor Kim Mills.

The financial burden that was once too heavy to carry is now lifted.

And Christy can drive herself to work and provide for her kids again.

“I feel blessed, tremendously," said Wagner.

All thanks to their new lifelong friends.

“These are new friends that will always be our friends. And God just has a way of connecting people. So, that’s really cool,” said Pastor Kim Mills.