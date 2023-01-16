Dungeons & Dragons Faces Controversy Over Leaked Plans To Change OGL


Sunday, January 15th 2023, 6:53 pm

By: News On 6


A popular fantasy roleplaying game, Dungeons and Dragons, is delaying new changes to its open game licensing rules, or OGL for short, after major backlash.

Those plans focused on making more money and were recently leaked.

That made tens of thousand of fans protest by signing a petition and canceling their online subscriptions.

The parent company, Hasbro, now says the plans were only drafts and revisions are still being made.

