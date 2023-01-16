By: News On 6

2 Injured, Livestock Killed After Crash Along Highway 412 In Sand Springs



Highway 412, near South 81st West Avenue in Sand Springs, is back open on Monday morning after a trailer carrying livestock crashed and forced it to close around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers.

Troopers say a truck was driving east when its trailer detached, causing it to cross the center median and hit an SUV that was traveling west.

Troopers say two people were taken to the hospital and the livestock did not survive the crash.

troopers have not yet identified anyone involved in the crash.





