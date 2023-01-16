Cooking Corner: Lemon Garlic Chicken & Green Bean Skillet

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill joined News On 6 at noon and shared how she makes a one-pan Lemon Garlic Chicken and Green Bean Skillet that's perfect for the whole family.

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN & GREEN BEAN SKILLET If there is one meal you need to make for the family it’s this one. LOADED with so much flavor with the lemon butter sauce. The chicken is cooked to perfection and the crunch of the fresh green beans make you feel like you are doing something right. It’s the perfect healthy comfort food meal, all made in one skillet, to help you kick off the New Year Right! #LiveWell

INGREDIENTS

3 – 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

1 pound green beans

4 tablespoons butter

4 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

2 Lemons

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon Sriracha

1/4 teaspoon crushed red chili pepper flakes

1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, combine onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Season chicken thighs generously with the spice mixture.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large, cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat.

Lay the seasoned chicken thighs in one layer in the skillet. Cook for 5-6 minutes then flip and cook another 5-6 minutes, until cooked through and a cooking thermometer displays

165°F.

If chicken browns too quickly, lower the heat. Adjust timing depending on the thickness. Transfer cooked chicken to a plate and set aside.

In the same skillet, lower heat and melt the remaining butter. Add chopped parsley, minced garlic, Sriracha, crushed red chili pepper flakes, and fresh green beans and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring regularly, until cooked to your liking. (We like a little crunch!) Add lemon juice and chicken stock and continue to cook another 3-5 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly.

Make a whole in the center of the skillet by pushing green beans to the outside circle of the pan and add your cooked chicken thighs back to the pan and reheat quickly.

Adjust seasoning if needed and serve immediately. Garnish with more crushed chili pepper, fresh parsley, and lemon slices if you like. Enjoy