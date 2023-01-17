Ryan Walters To Serve As Education Secretary & State Superintendent


Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 6:22 am

By: News On 6, News 9


Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has re-appointed Ryan Walters as Oklahoma's Secretary of Education.

Walters has been education secretary since 2020 and will continue in that job along with his newly elected position of State Superintendent.

He will receive the salary for both positions, bringing his total pay to about $164,000 a year.

