Edison High School Students Help Get Family Out Of House During Fire

-

An Edison High School tradition ended with some students helping a family when their house caught fire.

The students say they were in the right place at the right time, and they had everything they needed to get the family's attention."

"We see all this smoke around, so we look around to see if there's a fire or something, and on the roof of one of the houses, there's a small flame," said student Hank Fabian.

Hank Fabian says he and a few of his friends were out in the middle of the night Sunday near 71st and Darlington doing an Edison High School tradition called Happy Birthday Tommy.

"We ask parents permission if we can wake them up in the middle of the night with pots and pans and record them saying Happy Birthday Tommy in order to celebrate Thomas Edison's birthday and we compile it in a video and show it at an assembly," he said.

Hank says they were in shock to see a house on fire but knew they had to do something, so that's when they called 911 and then started making as much noise as they could.

"We had pots, pans, and like air horns, and a megaphone speaker, and we were like get out of the house, the house is on fire," he said.

Hank says the fire started out small but was quickly growing, and the students were worried it would get out of hand.

"From how it was looking it probably wouldn't have turned out very well," he said.

He says the people inside ran out, and the fire department got there in minutes to get the fire under control.

Hank never expected this to happen but was glad the students were there to help.

"If you have the power to help someone, doing what you can with the supplies that you have, yea does what you can," he said.