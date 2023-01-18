No. 13 K-State Defeats No. 2 Kansas 83-82 In Overtime

Tuesday, January 17th 2023, 10:27 pm
Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid.
Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) hung tough after blowing a 14-point first-half lead and then squandering a chance to win the game in regulation.
Jalen Wilson finished with a career-high 38 points for the Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1). KJ Adams had 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16, though both of their key players were riding the bench at the finish after fouling out.
January 17th, 2023
October 10th, 2022
September 7th, 2022
September 7th, 2022
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023
January 18th, 2023