Federal Judge Rules Against Poultry Companies In Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller Lawsuit

By: News On 6

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Oklahoma in a lawsuit against several poultry companies for allowing chicken waste to pollute the Illinois River watershed and Lake Tenkiller.

Then-Attorney General Drew Edmonson filed the suit back in 2005 against 13 poultry companies.

A federal judge in Tulsa ruled in the state's favor on four claims, including common-law and statutory trespass, public nuisance and pollution of waters and land.

The judge ordered both parties to reach an agreement on fixing the problem by March 17th.

The judge will step in if an agreement cannot be reached.