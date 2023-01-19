Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Prepare To Kick Off Cookie Season

-

Girl Scout cookies go on sale this weekend across Eastern Oklahoma.

Ten flavors are on the market and in just a few weeks, you'll see booths popping up across the state.

The classics are returning from Thin Mints and Samoas to Trefoils and Do-Si-Dos.

New this year, Rasberry Rally is a crispy treat infused with raspberry flavoring and dipped in chocolate, but you can only get it by ordering online.

Director of Product Programs Celeste Franklin said close to 2,500 girls in 340 troops will be selling cookies throughout Green Country.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 21, if you know a Girl Scout, you can place your order.

"The girls are learning important skills and setting goals so that they can go to camp, or trips, or to do community service in their area. They're also learning how to manage money and work as a group at their booth sales, and they also are working on their people skills as they are making a sales pitch and working as a group,” Franklin said.

On February 10, you can use the Cookie Finder to find a booth near you and you may see one at your grocery store.

And on February 27, you can order cookies for direct shipment to your house.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618.