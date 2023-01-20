Man Twice Convicted Of Rape Accused Of Molesting 2 Children, Tulsa Police Say

-

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of molesting a child while out on bond for a 2003 cold case rape.

Alfred Wilson was arrested in 2021 after police said DNA evidence linked him to the 2003 rape in Tulsa.

Police said while they were investigating Wilson back in 2021, they learned he spent 20 years in prison for a rape in Virginia.

Police said he had also been in prison in Germany for a rape while he was in the military.

They said he has a pattern of sexually assaulting victims and won't stop.

The Tulsa Police Special Victim's Unit said they linked Wilson to a cold case rape from 2003 when they ran his DNA in the national database.

Wilson's DNA was in the system because he had been convicted of rape in Virginia.

Wilson is now back in jail, after investigators say a 14-year-old and eight-year-old came forward saying Wilson molested them.

"This is a man who has done prison time in multiple countries for rape,” said Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich with Tulsa Police. "The evidence shows this has been an ongoing pattern for decades."

Investigators said the children were walking in a park last month when they said Wilson pulled up and offered them $100 to perform a sex act on him.

Both children ran away, but the children later talked and disclosed to one another that Wilson had previously molested them both.

The eight-year-old told investigators Wilson had molested her last summer, while he was out on bond for the rape.

The 14-year-old said Wilson molested her when she was seven, but she was scared to come forward.

"It just shows a pattern will not stop. It is what the evidence shows. This dates back to the 70's when he was in the military,” said Ehrenrich. "When you look at that pattern of offenses, as an investigator, that is terrifying."

Lieutenant Ehrenrich said these children were brave to come forward, because only about 25 percent of sexual assault victims report it to law enforcement.

"So the fact that she came forward to help protect her family member, you just can't say enough about that,” said Ehrenrich. "Parents talking to their children, making sure they are comfortable coming forward, can help bring those numbers up and get more Alfred Wilson's off the street."

Wilson is now in jail without bond. Court documents said Wilson is also accused of sexually assaulting three other women in Tulsa County.

Investigators urge any other victims to come forward.