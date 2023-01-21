OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County

Saturday, January 21st 2023, 7:11 am
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street.
What happened in the crash is under investigation.
Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
