OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street.

What happened in the crash is under investigation.

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.