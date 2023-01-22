Nothing's Left Brewery Hosts Community Doughnut Birthday Party

By: News On 6

-

Nothing's Left Brewery invited the community out for a donut birthday party on Saturday.

Brewery co-owner Lacy Richards says her and her husband's birthdays are next week and they wanted to celebrate with their customers.

Everyone was invited to bring three to six donuts and then try samples of donuts from other places.

She says it's a great way for customers to support small businesses.

"this was really just kind of a spur of the moment, wanting to get lots of business in here, give people a chance to try stuff they don't normally get... a great opportunity to try stuff all over," Richards said.

Nothing's Left also collaborated with Hurts Donuts to debut a new Pineapple Fritter sour beer for the festivities.