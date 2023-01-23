Power Restored To Thousands Near Port Of Catoosa

By: News On 6

An issue with a transmission line near the port of Catoosa cut power for thousands of Oklahomans Monday morning.

Wayne Green with PSO said there were 3,677 customers without power in the area and PSO workers resolved the problem just before 11 a.m.

Verdigris Police said the police station, and some schools and businesses are without power.

