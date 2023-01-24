Links Mentioned On Jan. 24, 2023

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Accepting Art For 52nd Trail Of Tears Art Show

The Cherokee Nation is looking for art for the 52nd annual 'Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale' coming up in April and May.

The works will be presented from April 8th through May 6th at Cherokee Springs Plaza.

There will be more than $15,000 presented to winning art works.

'Jesus Christ Superstar' Coming to The Tulsa PAC

The Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and the touring company is making a stop in Tulsa.

The show opens on Tuesday night at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and there are also matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

