By: News On 6

Owner Of 'Yum Eats & Sweets' Speaking Out After Series Of Break Ins

-

The owner of 'Yum Eats & Sweets' is speaking out after she says someone broke into the store for a third time in just a few months.

Security video shows someone walking around the store and then smashing a window to get in. The video also shows the person check the cash register then drawers and cabinets.

Owner Tracy Ogg says she's had to make changes to the store, like not keeping any cash overnight, and now she's even thinking about adding bars to the windows.

"It's just not very inviting, and I'm supposed to be this fun happy place, and having to put bars up doesn't make it real inviting," said OGG.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-

596-COPS.