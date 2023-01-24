City Of Bristow Prepared For Winter Road Treatments

-

Rain and some snow have fallen throughout the day. The roads in Bristow are wet, but there haven’t been any travel issues just yet.

The City of Bristow’s Public Works Department is keeping an eye on the forecast and said it is ready to go should precipitation pick up and conditions get worse.

If it gets slick, they’re in charge of treating intersections and the roads leading to the hospital down 7th Street.

About 12 to 14 employees are on hand to take care of the roads if conditions get bad.

A lot of the main roads in Bristow are highways, which means it’s ODOT’s job to treat them.