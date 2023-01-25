Antarctica Paves The Way To Help Climate Change


Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 4:36 pm

By: News On 6


A group of technology students in the Netherlands has designed an electric device called the "Ice Cube" that they hope could help explore the coldest place on Earth.

They say the unmanned rover can be used for environmental research in Antarctica by collecting climate change data.

The "Ice Cube" is solar powered and is just a prototype being tested in Norway.

