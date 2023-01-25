Watch: Broadway Actress Discusses 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Musical In Tulsa

Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 5:17 pm
The Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" is celebrating it's 50th anniversary and the show is currently touring here at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center through this weekend.
The actress who plays Mary Magdalene in the show, Faith Jones, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about what the audience can expect.
