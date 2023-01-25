Watch: Broadway Actress Discusses 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Musical In Tulsa


Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 5:17 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" is celebrating it's 50th anniversary and the show is currently touring here at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center through this weekend.

The actress who plays Mary Magdalene in the show, Faith Jones, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about what the audience can expect.

For more details, CLICK HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023