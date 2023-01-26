1 Charge Dismissed Against Man Accused Of Aiding In Shooting Of Tulsa Officers

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals voted Thursday morning to overturn a portion of Matthew Hall's conviction in connection to the shooting death of Sgt Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Hall had been charged with two counts of accessory to a felony but the second count has not been dismissed by the judges. In the appeal to his conviction, it was argued that Hall didn’t have effective counsel and that he was convicted twice for the same offense, meaning Hall helping David Ware should have been considered one act, rather than two separate acts.

The court of criminal appeals agreed and instructed the Tulsa County Court to dismiss Hall’s second count.

In June of 2020, Sgt Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan stopped David Anthony Ware near 21st Street and I-44. According to Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Ware was asked to exit his vehicle because the vehicle needed to be towed due to taxes due to the state but Ware refused to comply. Franklin said that as the encounter became more physical, and Sgt. Johnson tried to tase Ware. As Johnson and Officer Zarkeshan worked to pull Ware out of the car, Ware pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds hitting the officers. Sgt. Johnson died from his injuries the next day and Officer Zarkeshan spent months in recovery after the shooting.

In March of 2021, Matthew Hall was convicted of picking Ware up at the scene and driving him away. Ware was convicted of murder, shooting with intent to kill, firearm, and drug possession. He was sentenced to death for the murder of Sgt. Johnson.

