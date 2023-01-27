2 Dead After Murder-Suicide At Broken Arrow Home, Police Say


Thursday, January 26th 2023, 10:14 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a Broken Arrow home Thursday, police said.

Police said during a welfare check, they found a woman dead inside of the home and a man with a knife, which led to a standoff.

During the standoff, the man died from a self-inflicted wound, police said.

The standoff occurred near South 145th East Avenue and East 131st Street South.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
