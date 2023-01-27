Tulsa Public Schools Interviewing Applicants To Represent District 2

Thursday, January 26th 2023, 9:46 pm
Tulsa Public Schools is interviewing candidates for the District 2 seat.
That district includes Booker T. High School and a number of other schools.
Thursday night was the second night of interviews and ten applicants are being interviewed.
Click here to view the resumes of the applicants wanting to represent District 2 of Tulsa Public Schools.
