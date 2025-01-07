Gilcrease Museum Invites Artists To Fill Empty Exhibit Spaces

The Gilcrease Museum is seeking artist proposals for creative uses of its empty spaces, with a submission deadline of Jan. 17.

By: News On 6

The Gilcrease Museum is calling on artists to bring their creative visions to life while the museum's permanent exhibits remain in transition to its new building.

The museum is accepting proposals on its website for temporary uses of its now-empty spaces. Suggested ideas include musical performances, art exhibits, and demonstrations.

Selected artists will receive a $250 stipend and basic equipment to support their projects. The submission deadline is Jan. 17, with events slated to begin in May.

The new museum is expected to open in late 2026.

For more information or to submit a proposal, visit Gilcrease.org/Calling-All-Creatives.