Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire

Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning.

Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was inside.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation.





