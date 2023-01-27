Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire


Friday, January 27th 2023, 8:32 am

By: News On 6


TURLEY, Okla. -

Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning.

Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was inside.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 27th, 2023

January 27th, 2023

January 27th, 2023

January 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 28th, 2023

January 27th, 2023

January 27th, 2023

January 27th, 2023