Pet of the Week: Pierogi

Friday, January 27th 2023, 12:50 pm
It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.
This is Pierogi, a 1-year-old terrier rescued from the side of the road with his siblings. He loves to play with other dogs and enjoys being around his people. He would make a great family dog and would love a yard to play around in.
If you'd like to adopt Pierogi, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023
January 27th, 2023