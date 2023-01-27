Pet of the Week: Pierogi

By: News On 6

-

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This is Pierogi, a 1-year-old terrier rescued from the side of the road with his siblings. He loves to play with other dogs and enjoys being around his people. He would make a great family dog and would love a yard to play around in.

If you'd like to adopt Pierogi, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.