Domestic Violence Expert Shares Resources After Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide

-

Investigators are releasing new details about the murder-suicide that happened Thursday night. They said Kenneth Carpenter killed his wife Diane in their Broken Arrow home.

Related Story: 2 Dead After Murder-Suicide At Broken Arrow Home, Police Say

Police said this is the second homicide that happened in BA this week and the second murder-suicide to happen within the past few months.

Police said a family member showed up at the Carpenter's home yesterday and called police.

When police got to the home, they said other relatives had arrived who were devastated by what they learned.

Two very public murder-suicides happened in Broken Arrow within months of each other.

“The violence is increasing," said Tracey Lyall, DVIS CEO.

Police said 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter murdered his 66-year-old wife Diane inside their home.

“We have hardly any homicides per year. Last year was kind of an anomaly. We had the big one on Hickory Avenue. But it is concerning when you have a murder suicide in one year and several months later you have another one as we had last night. We want to reassure our community this is a safe community. We have officers on patrol day and night making sure that they are keeping you all safe,” said Ethan Hutchins, BAPD.

Nearly 3 months ago, police said Brian and Brittney Nelson killed their six children, ages 1 to 13, then took their own lives.

Related Story: Broken Arrow Home Demolished Where 8 Died In Murder-Suicide

“It’s also really hard to believe or even think about, that as a friend or a family member that someone you know, and love would kill someone that they love and that you love," said Lyall.

Lyall said a recent report said in 2020, Oklahoma ranked second in the nation for women murdered by their partner. Another report said domestic violence hit a 20-year high in Tulsa that same year.

“The stress from the pandemic. The isolation. The political tension. The unemployment, loss of jobs. Loss of security… when we’re already talking about families that are using violence and power and control these things exacerbate their tendency to do that," said Lyall.

Lyall said DVIS has lots of ways to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, but they have to know someone needs help.

She said domestic issues often happen behind closed doors, but there are signs to look out for like:

Jealousy Isolation from friends and family Simply acting differently, not as social, unhappy, or withdrawn Avoiding questions Denial of a problem Not going out in public to hide potential injuries

"The most important thing for a family or friends of someone they love is just keep the door open for them so that when they are ready to talk about it and feel safe enough, the doors open," said Lyall.

Click here for more information about Domestic Violence Intervention Services.

DVIS has a 24-hour crisis line, 918-743-5763. If you need to text, instead, text "help" to 2-0-7-7-7-7.