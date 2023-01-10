Broken Arrow Home Demolished Where 8 Died In Murder-Suicide

-

The Broken Arrow house where two adults and six children died in a murder-suicide has been demolished.

The property owner, Kris Welch, told News On 6 she is in the process of selling the lot to someone who plans to build another house there.

Neighbors said they are relieved the crime scene has been torn down.

On October 27, firefighters responded to a fire at a home near Houston and Elm and found a family of eight dead inside.

Investigators said they believe the parents, Brian and Brittney Nelson, killed their six children, aged one to 13 years old, then took their own lives.

Related Story: 2 Adults, 6 Children Found Dead In Burned Broken Arrow Home; Murder-Suicide Investigation Underway

Neighbors, like David Clary, said Brian always had a gun with him and the family kept to themselves.

"All I ever saw was about three kids, and those were the old ones,” said Clary. “I didn't know the infants were even in the house. I barely even saw the wife either. She would only come out once in a blue moon."

Welch said the family rented from her for eight years through Section 8 vouchers and told her they had just four kids.

Welch said the couple texted her two days before they died, saying they had the gas shut off because of a leak and did not want her to contact them for a week.

Welch also said the back bedroom, where the children were found dead, was soaked in gasoline and covered in bullets.

She said tearing down the home was the best option and neighbors agreed.

"It's about time, honestly,” said Katelin McCamey, who lives across the street from the demolished home. “If it was my house, I would have done the same thing. I wouldn't be able to let someone else live there, knowing that something that horrendous happened there.”

Neighbors said looking back, they should have noticed the red flags.

"It's hard to say really what failed the kids,” said Clary. “I think it's a mixture of everything because there's a lot of signs that a lot of people ignored because, kind of like me, we just let people do their own thing."

With the home now torn down, neighbors said they are trying to move on.

"I just hope the community can move on and get through it,” said McCamey.

Broken Arrow police said the case is still under investigation and the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of deaths for all eight victims.

News On 6 tried to get a hold of a family member of the victims and has not heard back.