17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery In Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police.

At around 4:03 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at a QuikTrip near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue.

Officers located two people, who told police that a male suspect had allegedly pointed a firearm at them and took their Ford Mustang and personal property before fleeing the scene.

At around 4:21 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle in the area near the Cherokee Expressway and North Lewis Avenue.

The suspect ran from officers, but the K-9 unit was able to catch up to him. The suspect was then arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

The stolen vehicle and personal property were returned to their original owners.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment for the dog bite and will be booked into the Tulsa County Jail on the complaints of first-degree robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and pointing a deadly weapon.