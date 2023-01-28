OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash

By: News On 6

-

An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue.

Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.

What happened in the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.



