Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday.

In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training."

Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of a handful of officers do not represent those who serve faithfully and honorably.

He also said officers "must have integrity, impeccable morals, good character and accountability" to fix public trust in law enforcement.