Non-Profit Thrift Store Provides Resources To Formerly Incarcerated Women

After serving 10 years for a non-violent drug charge, D'Marria Monday became all too familiar with the struggles of reintegrating into "normal" life.

"What happens when we re-enter into the community is we come home and we've served our time, but we come home and society punishes us more,” Monday said.

She says trying to get a job with a felony record is very difficult and leads to many other problems like not being able to feed your family or becoming homeless.

"After you've been told no so many times it begins to beat your spirit down and you begin to feel defeated,” Monday said.

She and co-founder Bianca Caampued created Return to Hope, which has several programs including help finding a job, a home, learning a new skill, as well as financial assistance.

"We will be providing workshops that span from physical exercise to mental health panels and events or even healing circles and also nutritional classes. Things like that,” Caampued said.

Caampued says Monday's personal experience allows them to target the specific needs of the women they aim to help.

"I think there are a lot of non-profits that are started by people who bring solutions or may be prescriptive with their solutions to a community that they don't personally have an experience in,” Caampued said.

Monday and Caampued hope their store raises awareness about the challenges formerly incarcerated women face and share their resources to help rebuild women's lives.