Highway 75 Closed Starting At Peoria Due To Road Conditions, Crashes


Sunday, January 29th 2023, 9:24 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions.

Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes.

Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the area as more slick spots pop up.
