Community Gathers For Local Interfaith Vigil Honoring Tyre Nichols

-

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month after he was beaten by Memphis Police officers.

Many in the congregation say their decision to come out and honor the life of Nichols wasn’t a tough one to make.

"I think it's important that any time there's any injustice, that we need to be able to come out and support as a community,” said Ain Martin.

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher was one of the organizers of the service.

Her brother Terence died in 2016 after he was shot by a Tulsa Police officer, who was later acquitted by a jury.

Crutcher says losing a sibling never gets easier.

"The pain doesn't get better,” said Crutcher. “The trauma dissipates some, but every time something like this happens, it opens up old wounds."

Crutcher wanted to stand with the people of Memphis, like she says they stood with her after her brother’s death.

"I remember that when Terence was killed, Memphis stood with us,” said Crutcher. “The Memphis Grizzlies, they were right here playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exhibition game, and they wore TC on their jerseys.”

The service was open to speakers of any religion, including Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

Martin says she felt touched to see people of different backgrounds coming together to pay their respects.

"I was happy to see and warmed by seeing the diversity in the room,” said Martin. “So, I have to admit that was a surprise, even knowing what we were coming here for, but just to know that we have partners."

The speakers and organizers were of different faiths and walks of life, but they all say they hope what happened to Nichols never happens again.