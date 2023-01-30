Thousands Of Visitors Build And Tour Lego Creations At 'Brick Fest Live'


Sunday, January 29th 2023, 11:35 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Thousands of Lego fans got together in Tulsa for Brick Fest Live at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Visitors were able to take pictures with life-sized Lego statue exhibits that included Samurai, Egyptian Pharaohs, Witches, Mario and Pikachu.

There were also stations for kids and parents alike to build their own creations and also race Lego vehicles on a track.

Lego builders from all over Oklahoma were invited to display some of their own creations for the event as well.

Brick Fest Live moves on to Houston next weekend.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 29th, 2023

January 30th, 2023

January 30th, 2023

January 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 30th, 2023

January 30th, 2023

January 30th, 2023

January 30th, 2023