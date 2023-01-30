By: News On 6

Thousands Of Visitors Build And Tour Lego Creations At "Brick Fest Live"

-

Thousands of Lego fans got together in Tulsa for Brick Fest Live at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Visitors were able to take pictures with life-sized Lego statue exhibits that included Samurai, Egyptian Pharaohs, Witches, Mario and Pikachu.

There were also stations for kids and parents alike to build their own creations and also race Lego vehicles on a track.

Lego builders from all over Oklahoma were invited to display some of their own creations for the event as well.

Brick Fest Live moves on to Houston next weekend.