First Wave Of Sleet Exits Tulsa, More Winter Weather On The Way


Monday, January 30th 2023, 6:39 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The first round of sleet in Central Oklahoma is winding down as of 2 p.m.

The precipitation chances will increase later and sleet will still cover roads, but they should improve once road crews start plowing again.

Meteorologist Travis Meyer has the latest on the winter weather and the road conditions from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
