ODOT Crews Working Around The Clock To Treat Roads In Winter Weather

-

Oklahoma Department of Transportation is spreading salt and sand as well as using plows to help keep the highways and interstates clear.

They have 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe for drivers.

ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach said the crews began working at 8 p.m. Sunday when the weather moved in and haven't stopped.

"Once our drivers hit their routes, they're going to work 12 hour shifts, and they are going to run those routes back and forth, looking for trouble spots and areas that need more treatment," TJ said.

ODOT is responsible for the numbered highways in the Tulsa metro, like Interstate 244, Highway 412, and US-75.

Gerlach said the roads are in pretty good shape for the most part, but crews will keep working until they are clear.

"We're going to be out there as long as we need to, just to make sure everyone can have a nice safe road to drive on," Gerlach said.

Some drivers on the road said they haven't had too much trouble. But for Tulsans like Nono Pepera, he's just ready to get inside and stay inside until the weather improves.

"It's crazy. Oklahoma weather is wild, but that's how it goes. It's life," he said.

Gerlach said if you see one of the trucks on the highway, you need to back up, slow down and give them plenty of space.