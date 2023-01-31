Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified

Tuesday, January 31st 2023, 5:00 pm
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified.
Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm.
His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
