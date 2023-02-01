Arctic Blast Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations At Tulsa International Airport

-

The arctic blast we've seen this week is affecting people who are flying through Tulsa International Airport.

Sleet and freezing temperatures is causing flights to be delayed or cancelled in and out of TIA.

TIA said it's been treating the runways at night and sweeping them all day, in an effort to keep things running as smoothly as possible.

However, mother nature has had other plans.

With more than two dozen flights canceled Tuesday, some people are still hanging out around the airport, waiting to hear any updates.

Jason Mathew said he's been at the airport for several hours, but he's thankful that everyone has been accommodating.

"They've been saying that the flight that is to Chicago is stuck in Kentucky because of weather and they couldn't takeoff. Actually, the flight was about to land here in Tulsa, but they couldn't because of the sleet and ice so they ended up going to Kentucky," Mathew said.

TIA said to make sure you're checking your flights for any changes before you head out to the airport.