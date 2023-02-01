Watch: American Dream Center Executive Director Discuss Upcoming Fundraising Gala


Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 9:13 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

There is a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps immigrants navigate their new homes and everything that comes with living in a brand-new country. It's called the 'American Dream Center'.

Casey Jones, the Executive Director, and with one of the nonprofit's clients, Erika Renz, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to discuss their upcoming fundraising gala.

The American Dream Center's 'New Dreams Gala' will take place on Friday, February 24th and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is a semi-formal Masquerade Ball and will feature dinner, a silent auction and games.

For more information on the American Dream Center, Click Here.
