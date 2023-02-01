2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified

Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 12:11 pm
The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police.
Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
Police say Ferm was arrested but no charges have been filed.
