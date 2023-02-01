2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified


Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 12:11 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police.

Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.

Police say Ferm was arrested but no charges have been filed.

Previous Story: Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash
