Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash

By: News On 6

-

Update: 2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night.

According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan. The driver and the passenger in the Ford Escape were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released any information about the people who died in the crash.

Officers say the crash is now under investigation.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.