Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash


Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 6:19 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Update: 2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night.

According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan. The driver and the passenger in the Ford Escape were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released any information about the people who died in the crash.

Officers say the crash is now under investigation.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023