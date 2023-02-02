15-Year-Old Girl Charged With Murder Of Broken Arrow Teen, Police Say

-

A 15-year old girl is in custody and charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy on Jan. 24, Broken Arrow Police said.

Ky’Leigh Shaw was arrested and booked into the Broken Arrow city jail on Feb. 1.

Police said 16-year-old Decari Green was shot and left in the street to die.

An affidavit in the case said it happened because some gang members accused Green of being a snitch.

The affidavit filed in this case said after Green was accused of "being a rat," there was a group phone call with six or seven groups where Green proved, with documents, he was innocent.

A few people from the Bloods weren’t on the phone call and didn’t believe Green and that’s what let to his murder, the affidavit said.

The investigation led police to 15-year-old Ky’Leigh Shaw, an 8th grader at Union, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said police found text messages on Shaw’s phone, which read: “ima have to tell my lawyer who was in da car Ian talkin to nb” and "Oklahoma don’t care that I’m a kid ima get charge as an adult”

Police also found statements about her dad wanting her to turn herself in.

“We want to use this opportunity with this arrest to let the community know that this is police department that actively investigates crimes. They don't happen that often, especially violent crimes here in Broken Arrow. And you know, you don't have to be worried about these things happening here in Broken Arrow,” Ethan Hutchins with Broken Arrow Police Department said.

The affidavit said police got footage from a phone showing Shaw and another person driving around earlier that night. The footage showed them playing with guns.

Police also got footage from the neighborhood showing Shaw arriving at the scene then speeding off. The vehicle was later spotted by license plate reading cameras.

The affidavit said data showed her phone was in the area of the murder at the time if happened.

Police said Shaw has been charged as an adult with first degree murder.

