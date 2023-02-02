2 Women Killed In Broken Arrow Crash; Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI

-

Broken Arrow Police said two women driving home from work together were killed by a man who's been arrested for suspicion of driving drunk.

Friends and family members are posing on social media about how sweet and kind the women were.

Broken Arrow Police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Ferm on suspicion of a DUI, after they said he caused a crash that killed 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss.

"It's tragic anytime that you lose any members of our community. These two women were citizens of Broken Arrow. Our hearts go out to the families involved," said Ethan Hutchins, BAPD.

Officers said Ferm was driving south around 9:30 Tuesday night when he t-boned the drivers side of their car at the intersection of 61st and Lynn Lane.

Police said the force of the impact sent both Ferm's truck and the women's SUV into another vehicle. That driver was not hurt.

"We ask all drivers to be careful on the roads. You never know who is on the road driving next to you. Especially with weather like this. We're asking folks to be extra careful. But a situation like this, clearly there was an underlying factor that is being investigated," said Hutchins.

The BA Traffic Specialist Unit was on scene for several hours investigating and diverting traffic.

"They're out there investigating these crashes and being on the side of the road in these elements. So it is very admirable the job that they do especially this time of year, and to have to see the things that they see," said Hutchins.

Police plan to release more information about the arrest on Thursday.