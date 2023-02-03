Watch: Motivational Speaker Todd Huston Answers The Question 'What Is Love?'

Friday, February 3rd 2023, 9:28 am
Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away and the News On 6 team is asking "What Is Love?"
Mountain-climbing-record-holder, motivational speaker, author, Todd Huston, who also has a master's degree in psychotherapy, is currently shooting a film about the meaning of love, called 'Love Leaders.'
Huston, who calls himself a "love expert," joined the News On 6 team on Friday morning to help the team answer their question.
February 3rd, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023
February 4th, 2023