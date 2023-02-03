Annual Women's Expo Returns To Tulsa

By: News On 6

The annual Women's Expo is back in Tulsa and booths are setting up shop for the weekend.

Rows and rows of vendors are lined up inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square preparing to welcome thousands of women through the next couple of days. Nearly 200 booths are getting set up for the event. This is the 38th year for the Women's Expo in Tulsa.

Karen Worth's worked the event for a decade and says people are coming from all over including Colorado, Kansas, and Arkansas to sell goods and share knowledge.

"There's going to be everything from aesthetics to yoga to self-defense, lots of people talking about healthcare, lots of people helping with cooking, they'll show demonstrations on cooking. They'll have recipes, they'll have lots of food. Lots of tasting, wine tasting. There's everything in the world that women want, you can find here,” Worth said.

While you shop, you can listen to a line-up of live music, performances, and speakers.

Women can shop for things like clothing, jewelry, or skin care products and learn a new skill or two along the way.

"They enjoy the atmosphere. They enjoy the products; they enjoy the booths and like it's a one-stop shop,” Worth said.

The Women’s Expo kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and continues through Sunday.

You can get tickets here: Get Tickets Tulsa - Women's Expo With A Cause (womenslivingexpo.com)